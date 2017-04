04-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Majority: Settlement Agreement Did Not Trigger Excess Insurer's Duty To Defend

BOSTON - A majority of the First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held April 26 that the widow of a man killed after falling bricks knocked him off a ladder failed to present a plausible argument that an underlying settlement agreement in a wrongful death lawsuit triggered an excess insurer's duty to defend (Lucia Salvati, et al. v. The American Insurance Co., No. 16-1403, 1st Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 7366).