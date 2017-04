04-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - New Jersey Panel Bars Expert Opinions To Juries On 'Symptom Magnification'

NEWARK, N.J. - The New Jersey Superior Court Appellate Division created a "bright-line" rule April 27 that forbids expert witnesses from presenting an opinion in a civil personal injury case heard by a jury on the concepts of symptom magnification and malingering in an attempt to impeach a party's credibility (Alexandra Rodriguez v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., No. A-4137-14T3, N.J. Super. App. Div., 2017 N.J. Super. LEXIS 56).