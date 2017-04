04-28-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Residents: Claims Against Smelter Operator Should Be Combined Into 1 Case

OKLAHOMA CITY - A group of Oklahoma residents on April 25 filed a brief in Oklahoma federal court arguing that a district court's "way forward" of joining all claims against a zinc smelter related to groundwater contamination into a single trial "is the most elegant and thoughtful way to conduct an efficient and just trial" (Helen Briggs, et al. v. Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc., No. 13-1157, W.D. Okla.).