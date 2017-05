05-02-2017 | 11:15 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Assault And Battery Policy Exclusion Bars Coverage, New York Panel Affirms

ALBANY, N.Y. - A New York appeals court on April 27 affirmed a lower court's ruling that an insurance policy's assault and battery exclusion bars coverage for an underlying personal injury lawsuit brought against its insured (Graytwig Inc., d/b/a The Red Jug Pub v. Dryden Mutual Insurance Co., et al., No. 522992, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 3rd Dept., 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 3188).