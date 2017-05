05-02-2017 | 11:45 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Costco Truck Drivers' Wage Settlement Is Rejected For The 2nd Time

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on April 26 rejected a $2 million amended settlement proposed by Costco Wholesale Corp. to end truck drivers' wage claims, finding that the amended settlement motion corrected certain shortcomings identified by the judge in her Feb. 22 denial of the original proposed settlement, but still contained inadequate release language (Douglas Thompson, et al. v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, et al., No. 14-2778, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 63504).