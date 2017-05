05-02-2017 | 11:45 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Employee Class Certified In Suit Alleging Docking Of Vacation Time For Leave

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - An Indiana federal judge on April 26 certified a class of insurance company employees who claim that their paid time off (PTO) was accrued at the beginning of each calendar year, but was improperly docked if they took short-term leave during the year (Gretchen B. Carrel, et al. v. MedPro Group, Inc., No. 16-130, N.D. Ind., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 62969).