Mealey's Labor & Employment - Judge Remands Wrongful Termination Suit For Untimely Removal

LOS ANGELES - After finding that an advertising firm's removal of a former employee's case asserting claims for wrongful termination and violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) was not proper, a California federal judge on April 26 remanded the case to a state court (Annabel Hernandez v. YP Advertising and Publishing LLC, No. 16-9612, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 63485).