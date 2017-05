05-02-2017 | 11:45 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 8th Circuit Affirms $80M Settlement In Symantec Download Insurance Suit

ST. LOUIS - An Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on April 28 affirmed a settlement with Symantec Corp. totaling more than $80 million in consumer payments, awards, costs and fees and settling a consumer fraud class action over the firm's download insurance product (Erin C. Caligiuri and Devi Khoday, et al. v. Symantec Corp., et al., No. 16-2015 and 16-2113, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 7538).