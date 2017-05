05-02-2017 | 11:45 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Investor Sues Emergency Room Operator Over Alleged Misrepresentations

TYLER, Texas - A shareholder filed a securities class action lawsuit on April 27 in Texas federal court, alleging that an operator of a network of free-standing emergency rooms and certain of its current and former executive officers and directors misrepresented the company's business condition in violation of federal securities laws (Sascha Troll v. Adeptus Health Inc., No. 17-0241, E.D. Texas).