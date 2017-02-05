05-02-2017 | 11:45 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Investor Pleaded Actionable Misstatements In Securities Class Action

SAN DIEGO - Defendants in a securities class action lawsuit against a drug company and certain of its current and former executive officers have failed to show that the lead plaintiff failed to plead any material misrepresentations or omissions in arguing that the defendants concealed adverse clinical test results for its development of a diet drug in violation of federal securities laws, a federal judge in California ruled April 28 in denying the defendants' motion to dismiss (Todd Schueneman, et al. v. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., et al., No. 10-1959, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 65275).