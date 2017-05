05-02-2017 | 11:15 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Police Officers Want Relief From Newspaper's Discovery Requests In DPPA Suit

CHICAGO - A group of Chicago police officers who sued a newspaper for violating the Drivers Privacy and Protection Act (DPPA) by publishing their personal information moved for a protective order in Illinois federal court on April 28, contending that the newspaper continues to seek improper and irrelevant information in discovery requests despite a previous order precluding it from doing so (Scott Dahlstrom, et al. v. Sun-Times Media LLC, No. 1:12-cv-00658, N.D. Ill.).