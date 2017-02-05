05-02-2017 | 11:45 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Denial Of Cert Allows Negligence Action Against Tribal Workers To Proceed

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Three tribal casino employees must face claims that they negligently allowed a customer to get drunk, drive away and crash into another car, killing two people, after the U.S. Supreme Court on May 1 denied certiorari in the case, which had been held pending Brian Lewis and Michelle Lewis v. William Clarke, in which the court held last week that a couple can pursue negligence claims against a tribal employee because the worker, not the tribe, is the real party in interest (Tunica-Biloxi Gaming Authority, et al. v. Zachary Zaunbrecher, et al., No. 15-1486, U.S. Sup.).