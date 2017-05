05-02-2017 | 11:15 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Magistrate Judge Recommends Denying Dismissal Of Defective Drop Lot Suit

SCRANTON, Pa. - A federal magistrate judge in Pennsylvania on April 27 recommended denying without prejudice a subcontractor's motion to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that it provided substandard work when providing services regarding the construction of a drop lot used to house up to 450 tractor-trailers, finding that the arguments can be better decided with additional evidence (New Prime, Inc. v. Brandon Balchune Construction, et al., No. 14-CV-2410, M.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 64891).