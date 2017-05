05-02-2017 | 11:45 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - N.Y. Court Affirms Admission Of Expert Testimony, Resulting $4M Asbestos Verdict

ALBANY, N.Y. - Plaintiffs need only present evidence that asbestos exposures were sufficient to cause disease and need not provide a specific numerical value, a New York court held April 28 on its way to affirming a $4 million verdict (Nicholas Dominick and Lorraine J. Dominick v. Charles Millar & Son Co., et al., No. 16-02017, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 4th Dept.).