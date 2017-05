05-02-2017 | 11:15 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - New York Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Medical Malpractice Suit

NEW YORK - A New York appellate panel on April 26 affirmed summary judgment granted to a hospital, its owner and one of its physician assistants because the plaintiffs in a medical malpractice suit failed to present a triable issue of fact (Juan Ortiz, et al. v. Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, et al., No. 2015-01557, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 2nd Dept., N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 3119).