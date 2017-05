05-02-2017 | 11:15 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Parties Ask Court To Approve $151M Settlement In Water Contamination Lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Residents of West Virginia and a group of defendants filed a joint brief in West Virginia federal court on April 27, arguing that the court should approve a $151 million settlement deal reached among the parties in a groundwater contamination lawsuit related to the chemical spill of 4-methylcyclohexane methanol (MCHM) (Crystal Good, et al. v. American Water Works Co. Inc., No. 14-1374, S.D. W.Va.).