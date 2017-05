05-02-2017 | 11:15 AM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - West Virginia State University Sues Chemical Companies For Tainted Groundwater

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The Board of Governors for West Virginia State University on April 27 filed a lawsuit in state court against Dow Chemical Co. and a group of chemical companies, alleging that they are liable for groundwater contamination at the university "with three likely carcinogens" (West Virginia State University Board of Governors v. The Dow Chemical Co., et al., No. 17-C-599, W.Va. Cir., Kanawha Co.).