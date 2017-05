05-03-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Finds Alcohol Monitoring Device Companies Did Not Misrepresent Products

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on April 28 granted a motion filed by the maker and distributor of alcohol monitoring devices to dismiss claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and fraud claims against them, finding that they failed to plead sufficient facts to support the causes of action (Hansen, et al. v. Scram of California Inc., et al., No. 2:17-cv-01474, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 65341).