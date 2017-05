05-03-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Dismisses RESPA Claim Against Ocwen Without Leave To Amend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida federal judge on May 2 decided that claims for violation of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) against a loan servicer failed because a borrower failed to show that it did not respond to her request for information (Shelisa Todd v. Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, No. 17-cv-60454, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 66541).