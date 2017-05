05-03-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Evidence Supports Finding That Thief Was Not Insured's Employee

RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia federal judge on May 1 held that a hotel owner insured has failed to present evidence that defeats an insurer's motion for summary judgment in a breach of contract lawsuit arising from an underlying theft committed by a subcontractor (GRM Management LLC, et al. v. The Cincinnati Insurance Co., No. 16-574, E.D. Va., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 66249).