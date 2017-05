05-03-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Reinsurer Denies Amended Breach Of Contract Claims In Suit Filed By Reinsured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - A reinsured submitted a reinsurance loss bill under a different agreement than the one listed in the reinsured's amended complaint, a reinsurer told an Alabama federal court on May 2, asserting affirmative defenses of estoppel and waiver (Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. v. Munich Reinsurance America Inc., No. 16-cv-00948, M.D. Ala.).