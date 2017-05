05-03-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Defendants Win Summary Judgment In Copyright Dispute Over Photographs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A student and his college accused of copyright infringement in connection with an assignment that made use of stock photography are entitled to summary judgment, a Tennessee federal judge ruled April 28 (TC Reiner v. Ryon Nishimori, et al., No. 15-241, M.D. Tenn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 65070).