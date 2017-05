05-03-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Warner Bros. Wins Dismissal Of Copyright Claims Over Show Song

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on May 1 agreed with Warner Bros. Entertainment and a co-defendant that a request for statutory damages and attorney fees stemming from the excerpted use of a copyrighted song in the intro to the show "Lucifer" fails as a matter of law because the work in question was unpublished at the time it was first used (Robert J. Marderosian, et al. v. Warner Bros. Entertainment, et al., No. 17-1062, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 66173).