05-03-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Investor Failed To Plead Securities Claims In GoPro Class Action, Judge Rules

SAN FRANCISCO - The lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against GoPro Inc. and certain of its current and former executive officers failed to plead any material misrepresentations or omissions or scienter in making his federal securities laws claims, a federal judge in California ruled May 1 in granting the defendants' motion to dismiss (Joseph Bodri v. GoPro Inc., et al., No. 16-0232, N.D. Calif.).