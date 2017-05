05-03-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Certifies Class In Dispute Over Application Of Deductible In Hailstorm Loss

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Missouri federal judge on May 1 granted insureds' motion for class certification in a dispute over whether a homeowners insurer should have applied a deductible to the actual cash value (ACV) payment it issued the insureds for their hail damage loss (David Bond, et al. v. Liberty Insurance Corp., No. 15-04236, W.D. Mo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 65701).