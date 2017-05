05-03-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Music Festival Attendees Claim They Were Stranded Without Basic Provisions

LOS ANGELES - The promoters of the Fyre Festival promised attendees a posh music festival featuring "first-class culinary experiences and a luxury atmosphere" and instead provided an event that lacked adequate food, water, shelter and medical care, one attendee claims in a class complaint filed April 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California seeking damages in excess of $100 million (Daniel Jung, et al. v. Billy McFarland, et al., No. 17-3245, C.D. Calif.).