05-03-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - WEN Hair Loss Class Seeks Final Approval Of $26M Settlement

LOS ANGELES - The class of consumers that sued Guthy-Renker LLC and Wen By Chaz Dean Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California claiming that the defendants' line of WEN hair care products caused hair loss moved May 1 for final approval of a $26.25 million settlement (Amy Friedman, et al. v. Guthy-Renker, LLC, et al., No. 14-6009, C.D. Calif.).