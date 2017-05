05-03-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Zappos Customers Tell 9th Circuit PII Theft Was An Article III Injury

SAN FRANCISCO - In a May 1 reply brief in the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, the lead plaintiffs in a putative class action against Zappos.com Inc. argue that the theft of their personally identifiable information (PII) in a 2012 data breach constituted a concrete injury that established their standing to pursue negligence and deceptive trade practices claims against the online retailer (Theresa Stevens, et al. v Zappos.com Inc., No. 16-16860, 9th Cir.).