05-03-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Couple Settles With United States In Medical Malpractice Suit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A couple who sued the United States over the birth defects their child sustained during delivery at a Naval hospital settled with the United States for $5 million and moved to approve the settlement on May 1 (Jennifer Mochocki, et al. v. The United States of America, No. 3:15cv377, M.D. Fla.).