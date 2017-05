05-03-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Ohio Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Medical Malpractice Suit

WARREN, Ohio - An Ohio appellate panel on May 1 affirmed a trial court's grant of summary judgment to a doctor and the practice he worked for after finding that the plaintiff's expert in the medical malpractice suit was not an orthopedic surgeon like the defendant, as required by Ohio law (Corey O'Stricker v. Robinson Memorial Hospital Foundation, et al., No. 2016-P-0042, Ohio. App., 11th Dist., Portage Co., 2017 Ohio App. LEXIS 1611).