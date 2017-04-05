05-04-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Justice Orders Briefing On Release Of Funds In Winding Down Of Risk-Sharing Plan

CONCORD, N.H. - Insureds should prepare an interlocutory transfer of ruling to address whether they may bring a limited fund class action against the excess funds the New Hampshire insurance commissioner seeks to tender in the winding down of the state's risk-sharing plan for medical malpractice insurance, a New Hampshire trial justice ordered May 2 (Georgia A. Tuttle, M.D., et al. v. New Hampshire Medical Malpractice Joint Underwriting Association and In the Matter of the Winding Down of the New Hampshire Medical Malpractice Joint Underwriting Association, No. 2015-347, N.H. Super., Merrimack Co., 2017 N.H. Super. LEXIS 10).