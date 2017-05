05-04-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - N.J. Panel: Broker Had No Duty To Provide Quotes For Higher Policy Limits

TRENTON, N.J. - A New Jersey panel on May 1 rejected a tool manufacturer insured's argument that its insurance broker breached a duty to provide additional flood quotes for its Harrison, N.J., commercial facilities, affirming a lower court's ruling in favor of the broker in a dispute arising from Superstorm Sandy flood damage (C.S. Osborne & Co., Inc. v. The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co., et al., No. A-2182-15T4, N.J. Super., App. Div., 2017 N.J. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 1051).