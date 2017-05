05-04-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Termination Of Disability Benefits Was Not Arbitrary And Capricious, Judge Says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A disability insurer's decision to terminate a claimant's long-term disability (LTD) benefits was not arbitrary and capricious, a New York federal judge said May 2, noting that the insurer relied on the opinions of multiple independent physicians and vocational experts before terminating the claimant's benefits (Marybeth M. Donlick v. Standard Insurance Co., f/k/a StanCorp Financial Group Inc., No. 16-617, N.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 66397).