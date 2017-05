05-04-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Overrules Plaintiff's Objections To Order In Trade Secrets Suit

HOUSTON - A federal judge in Texas on May 2 overruled objections filed by a plaintiff in a misappropriation of trade secrets lawsuit in response to a federal magistrate judge's order allowing defendants to view certain confidential expert reports, finding that the plaintiff failed to show that the order was "clearly erroneous or is contrary to law" (Dresser-Rand Co. v. Schutte & Koerting Acquisition Co., et al., No. 12-184, S.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 66424).