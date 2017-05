05-04-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - New Petition For Post-Grant Review Filed With Patent Board

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Relying on the declaration of a "renowned physician-scientist" who has "focused for over three decades" on the development of inhaled treatments for pulmonary infections, Aaradigm Corp. on May 1 filed a petition for post-grant review (PGR) of a nebulizer device patent with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Aradigm Corp. v. Insmed Inc., No. PGR2017-00021, PTAB).