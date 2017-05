05-04-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Evidence Supports Insurer's Denial Of Disability Benefits Claim, 6th Circuit Panel Says

CINCINNATI - A district court did not err in finding that a disability insurer's denial of long-term disability (LTD) benefits was reasonable because the denial is supported by substantial evidence, the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said May 2 (Stanley D. Rothe v. Duke Energy Long Term Disability Plan, et al., No. 16-4225, 6th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 7904).