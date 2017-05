05-04-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Confirms $29.29M ICC Award Issued In Pineapple Sale Dispute

MIAMI - A Florida federal judge on May 2 rejected all of a Costa Rican company's objections to confirmation of a $29,290,440 international arbitral award issued in favor of Del Monte International GMBH (Inversiones Y Procesadora Tropical Inprotsa, S.A. v. Del Monte International GMBH, No. 16-24275, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 66544).