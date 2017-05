05-04-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID Secretary General Discusses Reforms At NYIAC Lecture

NEW YORK - The New York International Arbitration Centre (NYIAC) on May 3 announced that the secretary general of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) outlined the top areas for reform of the ICSID rules and regulations at a recent lecture held at the NYIAC.