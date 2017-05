05-04-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Investor Pleaded Scienter, Loss Causation In Securities Lawsuit, Judge Rules

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A shareholder has shown that defendants in a securities class action lawsuit acted with deliberate recklessness in misrepresenting a company's business and financial condition in violation of federal securities laws, a federal judge in California ruled May 1 in denying the defendants' motion to dismiss (In re Finisar Corp. Securities Litigation, No. 11-1252, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 66229).