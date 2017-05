05-04-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Panel Finds Privilege Does Not Shield Patient Records From Investigatory Subpoena

LOS ANGELES - In a May 1 ruling, a California appeals panel majority ruled that the psychotherapist-patient privilege does not protect patient records from disclosure via an administrative subpoena issued in conjunction with an investigation into improper prescription practices, affirming in part a trial court's ruling compelling enforcement of three such subpoenas (Alisa Cross v. The Superior Court of Los Angeles County, No. B277600, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., 2017 Cal. App. LEXIS 398).