05-04-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Shingle Buyers Seek Stay Pending Appeal Of Ruling Denying Class Certification

TRENTON, N.J. - Purchasers of cedar shingles that allegedly cup and curl due to water retention asked a federal judge in New Jersey on May 3 to stay proceedings pending their appeal of a March 28 decision denying their motion for class certification and striking testimony from an expert (Ilene Stern, et al. v. Maibec, Inc., No. 11-3951, D. N.J.).