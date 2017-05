05-04-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Appeals Panel Dismisses Breach Of Contract Claim In Medical Malpractice Suit

ATLANTA - A Georgia appellate panel on May 2 found that a trial court erred by not dismissing a breach of contract claim in a medical malpractice suit against a hospital because the plaintiff did not sufficiently allege that the hospital had any kind of contractual duty (Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation v. Hayes, No. A17A0170, Ga. App., 2nd Div., 2017 Ga. App. LEXIS 188).