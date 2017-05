05-04-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Excusable Neglect Caused Couple's Failure To File Amended Complaint, Judge Says

TAMPA, Fla. - A federal judge in Florida on May 2 remanded for a second time a couple's wrongful death suit against the builder of their home, finding that their inability to file a second amended complaint that was going to include subcontractors who helped build the home by the April 7 deadline was the result of excusable neglect (Rohan B. Goldson, et al. v. KB Home, et al., No. 17-cv-848-T-24, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 66969).