05-04-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Federal Judge Remands Football Injury Lawsuit To Texas State Court

HOUSTON - A federal judge in Texas on May 2 ordered that a suit brought by a former professional football player who allegedly sustained a career-ending injury because of the turf in the Houston Texans' stadium be remanded to state court because the defendants did not show that the claims are preempted by federal law (DeMeco Ryans v. Houston Texans, et al., No. 4:16-cv-03554, S.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 66880).