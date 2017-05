05-04-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Tennessee Appeals Panel Finds Expert Not Needed For Common Knowledge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee appellate panel on May 2 found that a man who was allegedly hit by an emergency medical technician (EMT) while he was strapped down to a gurney did not need to attach an expert affidavit and reversed the trial court's decision to dismiss the suit with prejudice and ordered the suit be remanded to be dismissed without prejudice (Jonathon Fitzrandolph Zink v. Rural/Metro of Tennessee L.P., et al., No. E2016-01581-COA-R3-CV, Tenn. App., 2017 Tenn. App. LEXIS 276).