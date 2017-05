05-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 6th Circuit Finds Wells Fargo Properly Responded To Modification Request

CINCINNATI - After finding that a bank had no obligation to review or approve a borrower's loan modification request, the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 2 affirmed a district court's ruling dismissing his claims related to the foreclosure of his property (Robert T. Brimm v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al., No. 16-2070, 6th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 7968).