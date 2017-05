05-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Vacates 3 Demands Of Reimbursement Against CIGA For Workers' Claims

LOS ANGELES - California Insurance Guarantee Association (CIGA) is entitled to an order vacating and setting aside three reimbursement demands of $119,122 made under workers' compensation insurance policies, a California federal judge ruled May 3 (California Insurance Guarantee Association v. Thomas E. Price, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al., No. 15-cv-01113, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 67589).