05-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Reverses Judgment In Colon Purging Patent Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A New York federal judge erred in granting a defendant summary judgment that it did not directly infringe or induce others to infringe various claims of a patent directed to methods and compositions for purging a colon, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled May 5 (Braintree Laboratories Inc. v. Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc., No. 16-1731, Fed. Cir.).