05-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - New York Federal Judge Retains Jurisdiction Over Copyright, Trademark Case

NEW YORK - Efforts by a defendant to obtain dismissal for lack of jurisdiction and improper venue of allegations that it infringed copyrighted and trademarked fine jewelry designs were rejected May 4 by a New York federal judge, who found that personal jurisdiction exists in the case (Verragio Inc. v. SK Diamonds, No. 16-6931, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 68422).