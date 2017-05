05-05-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Panel Affirms Ruling In Insurer's Favor In Copyright Infringement Coverage Suit

ATLANTA - The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 2 affirmed a lower federal court's ruling in favor of an insurer in coverage dispute arising from underlying copyright infringement claims, finding that the insured failed to connect its construction of copyright-infringing homes to its advertising (Highlands Holdings Inc. v. Mid-Continent Casualty Co., No. 16-14981, 11th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 7724).